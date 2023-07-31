Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.29. 765,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $315.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

