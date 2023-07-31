Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $220,252,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 131,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

