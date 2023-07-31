Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,903. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $391.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.50.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.87.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

