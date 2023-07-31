Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

