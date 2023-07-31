Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 131.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $111.63. 203,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.