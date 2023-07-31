Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

TMO traded down $11.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

