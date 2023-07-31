The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 129,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

