Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.25. 564,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,185. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

