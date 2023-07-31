United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
