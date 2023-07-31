United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

