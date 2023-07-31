Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.