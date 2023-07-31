Wedbush Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,930.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,068.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,835.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

