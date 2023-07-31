Wells Fargo & Company Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $575.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $510.44 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.44 and a 200 day moving average of $416.24.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

