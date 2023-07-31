Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $66.00.

7/20/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00.

7/19/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00.

6/29/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00.

6/29/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

6/28/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.98. 286,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,919,000 after buying an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.