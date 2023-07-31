Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 35.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after purchasing an additional 935,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.