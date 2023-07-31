Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

