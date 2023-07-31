Wolfe Research Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $31.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

