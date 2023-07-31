Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.44% of Zevia PBC worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 in the last 90 days. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

