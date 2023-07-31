Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in KLA by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 209,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $511.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $513.50.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.82.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

