ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

