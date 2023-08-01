11,521 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $3,979,737.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,908.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,093 shares of company stock worth $20,222,098 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. 25,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $131.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

