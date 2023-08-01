2,542 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,252,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $232,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

