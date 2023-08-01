32,067 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 267,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,251. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

