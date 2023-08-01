Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

