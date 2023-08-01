Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

SHW traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $280.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,709. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

