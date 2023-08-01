Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

