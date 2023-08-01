Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 367,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

