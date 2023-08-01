Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. 199,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,625. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

