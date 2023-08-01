Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 918,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

