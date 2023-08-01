Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 304.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.65. 206,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,539. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

