Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

