Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,763. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

