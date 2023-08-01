Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

