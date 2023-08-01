Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 1,287,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 543,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

