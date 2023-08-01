Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.98 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. 4,972,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,255,670. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

