Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10,521.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

GL traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.35. 58,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

