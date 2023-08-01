Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

