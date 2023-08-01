Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,762 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile



Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

