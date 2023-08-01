Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,530 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 316,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,031. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.