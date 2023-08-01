Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.30 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.