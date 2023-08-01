ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

ACIW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,540. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

