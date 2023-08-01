Actiam N.V. Has $127.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Actiam N.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.0% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

