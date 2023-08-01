Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

