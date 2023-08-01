Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ameresco Price Performance
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.
Insider Activity at Ameresco
In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.