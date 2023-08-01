Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.93. The company had a trading volume of 307,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

