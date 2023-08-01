Annexon’s (ANNX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Performance

Annexon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 126,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,920. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.