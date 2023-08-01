Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,765,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,402 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.75.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

