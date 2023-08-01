Argus Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $68.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. 174,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

