Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 13.9 %

ANET stock opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.