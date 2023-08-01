Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $179.53, with a volume of 3468604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.
The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Up 15.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.62.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Invest in Energy
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.