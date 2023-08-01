Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,252,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

