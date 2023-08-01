Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 2,639,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

